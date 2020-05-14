CIBC Raises IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Price Target to $12.50

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 681,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.