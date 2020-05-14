Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.57. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 435.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $12,026,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,338. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $49.91.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

