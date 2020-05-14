Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Cigna worth $126,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $182.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $192.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

