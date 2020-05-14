Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cigna worth $116,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $183.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average of $192.24. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

