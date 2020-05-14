Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,229,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

