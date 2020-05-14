Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,141,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

