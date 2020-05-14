Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 36,250,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.