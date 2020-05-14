Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,309,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.