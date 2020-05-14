Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.884-12.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,748,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

