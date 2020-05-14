Citigroup Raises ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $10.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.07.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.67. 1,486,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,225,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.