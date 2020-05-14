Clipper Coin Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

