CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.73.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 415,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,717. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 98,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 166,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.