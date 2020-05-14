Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 24,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $660.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.64. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,777 shares in the company, valued at $755,425.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $446,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,399,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

