Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

CTSH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 3,438,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

