Coherus Biosciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Coherus Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 86,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 206,771 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

