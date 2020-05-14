Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $111,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 3,152,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,513. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $5,562,810. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

