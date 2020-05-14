Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. 160,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.