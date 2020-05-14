Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 238,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

