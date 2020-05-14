Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Shares Up 33.3%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 40,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 157,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Cordy Oilfield Services Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

