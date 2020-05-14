Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) – Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pollard Banknote in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.60. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$12.06 and a 52-week high of C$25.08. The stock has a market cap of $387.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.75 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

