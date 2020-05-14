Cormark Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PBH stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.78. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 91.99%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

