Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -421.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock worth $2,047,235. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

