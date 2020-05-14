Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Corteva stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,169. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 21.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

