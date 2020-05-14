Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.5% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $119,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $299.72. 2,908,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

