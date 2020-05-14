Cowen Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $113.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.59.

Shares of LEA traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $4,061,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

