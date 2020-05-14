Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $18.00

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a b rating to an e+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

