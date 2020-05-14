Credit Suisse Group Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $84.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNW. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 124,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $76,352,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $20,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

