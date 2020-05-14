Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

NASDAQ:CCAP remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

