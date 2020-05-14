CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 581.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 89,623.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

