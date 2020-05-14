CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on July 15th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 270,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,851. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

