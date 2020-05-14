CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SZC opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

