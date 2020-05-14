CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

CVR Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -264.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:CVI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

CVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

