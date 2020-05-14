Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,431. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.