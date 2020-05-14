Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is First Manhattan Co.’s 6th Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,277 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.34% of Danaher worth $327,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

