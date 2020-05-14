Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Danaher by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

