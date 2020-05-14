Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) Insider Seamus Cornelius Buys 50,000 Shares

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$18,800.00 ($13,333.33).

Seamus Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Seamus Cornelius acquired 44,603 shares of Danakali stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$16,503.11 ($11,704.33).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Seamus Cornelius acquired 62,960 shares of Danakali stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$35,698.32 ($25,317.96).

ASX DNK remained flat at $A$0.38 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday. 155,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. Danakali Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.29 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of A$0.77 ($0.55).

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

