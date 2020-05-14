Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 516 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $79.87. 9,909,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,185. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

