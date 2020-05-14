Davidson Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Davidson Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 648,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 202,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,651,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 308,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 27,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,509. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

