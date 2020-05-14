Davidson Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $111.03. 12,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

