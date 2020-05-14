Davidson Trust Co. Buys 1,155 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. 293,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,095. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.41.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.