Davidson Trust Co. Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

