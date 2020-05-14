Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 205,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

