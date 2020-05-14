Davidson Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $4,293,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

NYSE CB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $98.85. 3,753,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,791. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.90. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

