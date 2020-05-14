Davidson Trust Co. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 445,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,580. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

