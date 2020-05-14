Davidson Trust Co. Has $222,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,457,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,829,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 862,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

