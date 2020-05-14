Davidson Trust Co. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.