Davidson Trust Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd accounts for 4.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 491,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,559,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000.

NAC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

