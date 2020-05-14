Davidson Trust Co. Has $630,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,613. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

