Davidson Trust Co. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,237.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,326.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

