Davidson Trust Co. Invests $39,000 in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEL. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 951,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,558. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $755.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $539.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

